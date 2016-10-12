UPDATE: 3 foot deep and 6 foot long sink hole closes Stamford town centre junction

A major junction in Stamford town centre is closed this afternoon, Wednesday October 12, after a sinkhole appeared in the road.

Lincolnshire have closed the junction of Scotgate and North Street.

It is causing long delays to traffic in the centre of town but has been closed in the interests of public safety as it is possible for the sink hole to get bigger.

Traffic is backed up along the A43, St Mary’s Hill and along the A1175 back to Priory Road.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council Highways said: “Although it looks small from the top, it’s actually 3ft deep and between 6-8ft long.

“I could get into the hole and lie down if I wanted to.”

The scene in Stamford town centre currently - Photo: Stamford Gallery

Police are directing motorists around the sink hole but the scene will be fully cordoned off this evening and the cause will be investigated further tomorrow.

