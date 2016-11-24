UPDATE: Lucky escape as lorry crashes into travel agents in High Street, Stamford

A lorry driver had a lucky escape this morning after his vehicle rolled away and crashed.

It is believed the driver had stopped to make a delivery in Stamford’s High Street just before 9.30am this morning when the lorry rolled away from him.

Air ambulance in Stamford this morning after accident EMN-161124-102746001

The driver got back into the cab in an attempt to stop it, but the lorry crashed into the Thomas Cook building.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, and landed on Stamford Meadows, but was not needed.

The lorry driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by road ambulance as a precuation but luckily no shoppers were injured.

The Thomas Cook store is open as normal. The lorry has been removed from the scene and the High Street is not blocked.

Speaking at the scene, Sergeant Rachel Blackwell, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We believe the lorry began to roll down the High Street towards Red Lion Square while the driver was making a delivery.

“He has then run to try and get back into the cab to try and stop it, but has been unable to do so before it hit Thomas Cook.

“Fortunately no shoppers were hurt and the damage to the shop unit appears minor.”

