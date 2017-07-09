UPDATE: Man dies in collision on A1 at Colsterworth

A 42-year-old man died in a collision on the A1 at Colsterworth yesterday.

The man, from Mansfield, was killed when a silver Peugeot 206 and a silver Renault Clio were in collision on the northbound carriageway at about 2.30pm. The deceased was the driver of the Peugeot. His next of kin have been informed.

The northbound carriageway was closed at the Honeypot Lane and Stamford Road junctions until the evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly drivers who were in the slow-moving southbound carriageway, who saw the Peugeot and the Clio being driven before the collision, or who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 245 of July 9.