UPDATE WEDNESDAY: Retired doctor killed in A15 crash between bus and bicycle

A serious collision between a cyclist and bus near Bourne is believed to have claimed the life of a much-loved Spalding GP.

Dr Charles Lennon (60), who recently retired as senior partner at Munro Medical Centre, Spalding, was thought to have been cycling on or near the A15 in Thurlby when he was involved in an accident with a double decker bus at about 1pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene but the cyclist, thought to have been Dr Lennon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, a 43-year old man from the Bourne area, was shocked but not injured.

Dr Lennon, a doctor for 33 years, retired as a GP last Monday (October 31) before his 60th birthday this month.

He had worked at Munro Medical Centre for 28 years, including ten as senior partner.

Anyone who was in the Thurlby area yesterday lunchtime and either saw the collision, the cyclist or a blue and cream double decker bus before the collision, should call 101 or the Lincolnshire Police Collision Witness Hotline on 01522 558855.

We would welcome your tributes for Dr Lennon so please email spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk,

TUESDAY 10.25PM: Cyclist killed after collision with double decker bus on A15

