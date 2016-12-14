UPDATED: Long delays on A1 after lorry collides with broken down car

There are long queues on the A1 at Stamford this afternoon, Wednesday December 14, after a lorry hit a broken down car.

Police were alerted to two people in a broken down car south of Stamford on the southbound carriageway near Burghley Park at 12.25pm.

When officers arrived they found the car had been hit by a lorry while stationary.

One man was still in the car when the collision occurred. His injuries are unknown at this stage.

Traffic is queuing back along the A1 past Kettering Road and along the B1081 toward the A43.

UPDATE: The road has now been cleared.