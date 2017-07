Traffic is moving slowly on the southbound carriageway at Great Ponton following an accident involving three vehicles this morning.

The accident happened about 6.30am near Heath Lane just south of Great Ponton.

Lincolnshire Police say a woman in her thirties was injured and has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The AA has reported one car on the hard shoulder, one car in the central reservation and another in a ditch. Trafic is queueing between Grantham and Stamford.