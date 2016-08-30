UPDATE: 2-hour delays on all trains between Peterborough and Grantham to last until end of day

All trains between Peterborough and Grantham are delayed by up to two hours this afternoon, Tuesday August 30.

It is believed the issue is an overhead line failure.

Engineers are investigating but trains are severely delayed in all directions.

A spokesman for Virgin Trains said: “Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 2 hours or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

“If passengers wish to abandon their journey due to today’s disruption, all tickets will be valid for travel tomorrow.”

Services affected include:

* East Midlands Trains between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street

* Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Sunderland / Bradford Interchange

* Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull

* Virgin Trains East Coast between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Edinburgh

Virgin Train customers delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim a refund here

More here as we have it...