Travellers ordered to leave Stamford car park

Travellers who set up camp in a Stamford car park have been ordered to move on.

Around five caravans and a number of accompanying vehicles are currently in the car park in Wharf Road.

Travellers in Stamford's Wharf Road car park EMN-160921-191512005

South Kesteven District Council has now taken action to ensure they move on.

A spokesman said: “Notice was served on the group on the afternoon of September 21. It informs of their requirement to leave the site by a specified date.”

Earlier this week, a group of travellers parked up in the car park at the Co-Op store in Market Deeping.