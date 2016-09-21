Travellers ordered to leave Stamford car park

Travellers who set up camp in a Stamford car park have been ordered to move on.
Around five caravans and a number of accompanying vehicles are currently in the car park in Wharf Road.
South Kesteven District Council has now taken action to ensure they move on.
A spokesman said: “Notice was served on the group on the afternoon of September 21. It informs of their requirement to leave the site by a specified date.”
Earlier this week, a group of travellers parked up in the car park at the Co-Op store in Market Deeping.
