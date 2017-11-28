Trees go on display in church

Twenty-nine trees have gone on display in St John’s Church in Stamford to raise money.

Mayor and mayoress of Stamford Tony and Val Story paid a visit to the church on Friday last week to officially cut the ribbon and declare the annual Christmas tree and crib festival open.

Organised by the Stamford and District Lions Club, the festival runs until December 10 alongside the Cards for Good Causes shop also inside the church. More than 1,000 people passed through the doors on Sunday during the Stamford Christmas Festival.

Festival proceeds will go to the Churches Conservation Trust, All Saints’ Church and Thorpe Hall Hospice.