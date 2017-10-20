Tribute paid to former teacher killed in crash

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a former teacher who died in a car crash on the A15.

Guy Salmon, 67, of Northorpe, near Bourne, died in the crash at Rippingale, on Wednesday, October 11.

He was a former teacher at St George’s Primary Scool, in Stamford, and was heavily involved in Sleaford New Life Church.

A tribute from his family said: “He genuinely loved helping children grasp new ideas and learn new things and he made some fantastic friends in the colleagues he worked with.

“Guy retired from teaching in 2008 but he still had a very busy life.

“Guy was very much a family man with a great sense of humour and he will be greatly missed.”

The accident took place at 2pm and it closed the road at Rippingale, near Bourne, for several hours.

It involved Mr Salmon’s green MG heading towards Sleaford and a blue Audi going the other way.

Three people travelling in the Audi were not seriously injured.

Born in Germany, Mr Salmon spent his childhood in Loughborough before moving to the North East.

While there he trained to be a teacher and he was also heavily involved in Scout groups.

He married Sarah and they had three daughters Laura, Amy and Bronwen. He also hahad two grandchildren Luca and Alba.

In 1987 they moved to Bourne.

Mr Salmon taught at St George’s Primary School, Stamford, for more than 20 years. He was a visitation pastor based at Sleaford New Life Church.

He was also ordained into the Order of St Leonard in 2012.

He and Sarah moved to Northorpe, near Bourne, in 2005 where Mr Salmon served on Thurlby Parish Council.

The couple also attended the weekly communion service at St Firmin’s Church, in Thurlby.

In recent years he volunteered at the Nene Valley Railway in Wansford to help in the catering and education section

The family tribute added: “He often spoke of the joy of being able to impart his extensive knowledge to children on all things regarding trains. A life-long passion of his along with cars and motorbikes.”