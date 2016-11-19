Tributes paid to a Crowland charity legend

A Crowland charity champion whose inspiration helped raise more than £700,000 for cancer patients over the last 26 years has died, aged 70.

The life of Frank Barrett, of Peterborough Road, who together with wife Sandra founded the Crowland Cancer Fund in 1990, is to be celebrated at Crowland Abbey on Thursday, November 24, at noon.

Mr Barrett, a self-employed decorator who passed away on Thursday, October 27, set up the charity with his wife after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 1990.

In 2001, Mr Barrett said: “After the cancer treatment had finished, I was determined to get on with my life and give something back because we’d had so much out of the community.”

A statement from Crowland Cancer Fund said: “Frank has been the power behind all that Crowland Cancer Fund has achieved in the 26 years of our existence and the raising of over half a million pounds in that time.”