Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ Olivia, 19, after her sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind and caring’ teenager who died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) while at university.

Olivia Mae Woodward (19), who lived in Brentingby, near Melton, has been described by many as being ‘beautiful inside and out’ after her sudden death in her halls of residence at Sheffield Hallam University.

Olivia, who had many friends in the Melton area, had just returned to start her second year of study towards a degree in international events management.

Her mum, Lisa, said: “The overriding comment people have been saying is that Olivia was just beautiful inside and out. She was so caring and kind, she was just a lovely girl.

“She was so happy to be going back to university, she absolutely loved it. She was looking forward to meeting all her friends again and her boyfriend, Charlie, is also there. She loved the social side of it, to go out and party, and she loved to dance.

“She loved her family and friends and was so loyal.”

Olivia attended Whissendine Primary School before going to Catmose College in Oakham where she did well in her GCSEs before doing her A-Levels at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in Grantham.

She also worked part-time as a silver service waitress at Ragdale Hall for about 18 months before going to university, her parents said.

Having just returned to university for the second year of her studies, Olivia had ambitions to get into wedding planning said her mum, Lisa.

She added: “We’ve had so much support from Olivia’s friends and everyone at the university has been so supportive as well.”

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students, Olivia Mae Woodward. who had just returned to the university for the second year of her studies in international events management.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Olivia’s family, friends and fellow students at this very difficult time and we have provided support for those affected by this tragic incident.”

Olivia, who died suddenly on Sunday, September 18, leaves behind her parents Stuart and Lisa, sister Annabelle, boyfriend Charlie and her other family and friends.

Her funeral service will take place at St Mary’s Church on Friday, October 7 at 10.30am followed by cremation at Grantham for close family and friends only.

Donations for the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity may be left on the donation plate at the church or can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Annabelle-Woodward