Tributes paid to ‘selfless’ Bourne woman Gill West

The family of one of Bourne’s well-known residents have paid tribute to her.

Gillian West, known as Gill, who worked at the Hereward Group Practice pharmacy in Bourne, died on Thursday last week, after being involved in a collision on the A15 near Sleaford.

Gill, who was 61, loved to keep fit and active and was a member of Bourne and District Lawn Tennis Club, a keen badminton player, swimmer and a cyclist.

Gill leaves her husband of 40 years, Lewis West, children Jamie and Glynn and granddaughter Jessica.

In a statement her family said: “She was selfless, always had a kind smile and a friendly conversation for everyone she met. She was outgoing and sporty with such a lust for life.

“She will be sorely missed, not just by her family, but by many in Bourne’s community and we as a family would like to thank that community for all its kind tributes.”

Gill, who also worked at St Peter’s Hospital in Bourne, always loved a good challenge, and completed the Three Peaks Challenge, Coast To Coast Cycle Challenge and a walk along the West Highland Way in Scotland. And she had planned to do more including the Tallington Lakes Triathlon in June.

Tributes have also been paid by Gill’s friends.

Jo Sunner, founder of the Pulse Practice healthcare group in Bourne, said: “ Gill was extremely well liked and helped both patients and everyone she came across. I had a close friendship with her as we both became grandparents within a few months in our respective families.

“She was very well-known locally. A lovely, lovely lady. She was very supportive when I set up my own practice.”

In the accident, which happened on March 22, on the A15 near Sleaford, Gill’s Nissan Micra car and a Kia Sorento SUV towing a caravan, collided.

Gill was taken to the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where she died after fighting for her life for about two weeks.

For details of Gill’s funeral, call R J Scholes on 01778 394687. Donations should be made in her memory to Multiple Sclerosis Society and Cancer Research UK.