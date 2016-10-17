Tributes to former Oakham mayor and In Bloom stalwart Maureen Dodds

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of Oakham who died on Saturday.

Maureen Dodds died peacefully at Rutland Care Village aged 83. She served as an Oakham town councillor up until 2014, when she reluctantly retired due to ill health, and was mayor in 2004. She was also a member of the Oakham in Bloom committee and stepped down as chairman in 2014, when she was made president in recognition of her outstanding commitment to the organisation since it was founded in 1997.

She had previously been involved in RATS - Rutland Arts Theatre Society.

She leaves daughters Tina and Beverley, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by husband Jack.

Her daughter Tina said she would remember her mum as someone who was passionate about all she did.

And current mayor of Oakham Adam Lowe described Mrs Dodds’ passing as “a huge loss for the town”.

He said: “Maureen was absolutely passionate about Oakham and it showed in everything she did. She was completely selfless and what an imprint she left on Oakham.

“She always kept you on your toes.

“It’s a very sad loss for Oakham.”

A private family cremation will be held in Kettering on Friday, October 28, followed by a memorial service at All Saints’ Church in Oakham at 3.30pm and a reception at the Victoria Hall afterwards.

