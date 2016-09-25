Tributes to Oakham rugby player who died after collapsing during match

A Oakham Rugby player has died after collapsing on the pitch during a match at Rutland Showgrounds yesterday, Saturday September 24.

Savanaca Kokoibulileka was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.

A statement from Oakham RFC said: “Oakham RFC is saddened to announce the passing of Savanaca Kokoibulileka on Saturday 24th September 2016. Savannah collapsed shortly after the start of the second half during the 1st team match between Oakham and West Bridgford at the Rutland Showgrounds.

“The Club is grateful to the work of the ambulance service who were promptly in attendance. Despite their best efforts Savanaca was pronounced dead on arrival at Peterborough Hospital.

“The thoughts and prayers of the club, its players and supporters are all with Savanaca’s family at this very difficult time.”