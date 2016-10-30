Trip of a lifetime for Stamford girlguider

A teenager from Stamford has been on a trip of a lifetime with Girlguiding.

Charlotte Harris, 15, travelled to Switzerland with a group of Girlguiding members from across Anglia to celebrate 100 years of The Senior Section. The section is open to young women aged 14 to 25, offering them a variety of opportunities.

While in Switzerland Charlotte tried many activities including abseiling, white water rafting and tobogganing. She also spent time sightseeing and went on the Niesen Mountain Railway.

Charlotte, who is a young leader at 4th Stamford Christchurch Brownies, said: “It was a truly incredible 10 days and I’ve made lots of new friends in guiding.”