Two by-elections to be held

Two by-elections for vacant seats on Rutland County Council are to be held next month.

By-elections will take place following the resignations of Coun Kevin Thomas and Coun Diana MacDuff, who represented Whissendine and Ketton wards respectively. Both ward members stepped down recently due to work commitments.

Nomination papers for the Whissendine and Ketton by-elections can now be obtained from Rutland County Council’s offices in Oakham and must be returned before 4pm today.

If the elections are contested, the polls will take place on Thursday, July 20.

Applications to register to vote in either of these by-elections must be submitted before midnight on Tuesday, July 4, and can be made by visiting: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal or postal proxy votes must be made directly to Rutland County Council’s electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, July 5.

For more e-mail: elections@rutland.gov.uk.