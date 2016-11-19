Uffington Church set to stage a Christmas carol concert

Every year an ad hoc Christmas choir is assembled for Uffington Church and this year will be no different.

The Uffington carol service will be held this year on Sunday, December 18, at 6pm.

Rehearsals for this special event will take place in the Creative Arts suite at Copthill School, Barnack Road, Uffington, Stamford, on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm, starting from Wednesday, November 30.

If anyone is interested in taking part in this carol service, they will be most welcome.

Further details can be obtained from Tim Hurst-Brown by e-mailing: timandlinda@hurst-brown.freeserve.co. uk.