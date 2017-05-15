Uffington man pedals 900 miles to raise cash for charity

A bereaved husband successfully completed the ‘hardest physical challenge’ of his life to raise cash for a charity that is close to his heart.

Angie Morgan suffered from ovarian cancer and died aged 65 in 2015, after her condition was diagnosed when it had reached an advanced stage.

Ever since her husband Stuart Morgan, of Uffington, has dedicated himself to raising awareness of the condition and has raised more than £4,000 for charities that support sufferers of it.

Last month Stuart cycled 900 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise cash for the Eve Appeal, which is committed to funding research and raising awareness of all five gynaecological cancers, and he has managed to raise nearly £2,000 for the charity.

Stuart, 65, who took 16 days to complete the cycle said: “The feeling of having achieved something is really quite overwhelming.

“About 50 per cent of people do not complete the course. It is not unusual for people not to finish.

“This is the hardest physical challenge I have ever done in my life.”

Stuart explained that the hardest part of the challenge, which saw him complete a total ascent of 36,500 feet, was pedalling through Cornwall due to the surface of the roads.

He said: “In Cornwall, there is no such thing as a flat road. It was like cycling on corrugated iron. You were either pedalling up or pedalling down, It was constant pedalling.”

“When we got to Glencoe [in Scotland] we had all the seasons in one day.

“We had sun, sleet, rain - there was still snow on the top of the peaks.

While Stuart found the Scotland leg of the journey tough during the Glencoe section, travelling through another part of the country was one of his highlights.

Stuart said: “The highlight was Great Glen in Scotland.

“There was some wonderful scenery, ” he said.

Stuart was accompanied on his ride by friends Alison Silcox, Ruth Sleigh and Farayi Manyika, while his other pals Mark Silcox and Jeff Chambers acted as support crew.

To make a donation visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Stuart Morgan or Angie Morgan.