Union anger over Cummins’ job talks

A union boss has complained to Cummins’ chief claiming talks have stalled over the possible loss of 350 jobs in Stamford.

Cummins Generator Technologies is set to close its Barnack Road site within a year.

Stamford.

A second Cummins’ site, in Ryhall Road, Stamford, will take 150 workers. It is hoped to move the rest to other local Cummins’ sites.

Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite has written to Tom Linebarger, chairman of Cummins, to complain that the management in Stamford are being unhelpful.

He wrote: “Despite requests for information, consultation and discussion on your proposals, your local managements have been unhelpful and are creating a climate where industrial relations between the company and our union are deteriorating each week.”

He asks the Cummins’ chief to explain the job losses and why the management is not co-operating.

A Cummins’ spokesman said supporting staff was the priority and could not comment on the talk’s progress.

He said: “Consultations with staff are ongoing. This includes being available for discussions with union representatives.”