Unusual visitor drops into library

Stamford Library welcomed an unusual visitor on Monday morning - Terry the tortoise.

Terry was there to meet youngsters taking part in this Summer’s Reading Challenge, which encourages children to pick up a book during the school holidays.

This year the theme is Animal Agents and every Monday morning (until August 21) between 10.30am and 11.30am a special creature will be at the library to meet human bookworms.

Jane Barber, who works at the library, is Terry’s owner and she challenged children to guess his age with ranges varying from two to 150. They also had a go at making models of Terry to take home.

He’s actually aged between 70 and 75 so was relieved to go home at the end of the session in which he met 30 children for a well-earned strawberry - his favourite food!