A cyclist was hurt after a being struck by a car in Stamford.

The incident happened in St Peter’s Street, near the bus station, shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said the male cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

It had initially been thought the cyclist may have been hit by a bus.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident number 201 of Saturday, November 26.