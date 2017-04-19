Update: Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles will stand in General Election after being told he should make full recovery from cancer

Grantham MP Nick Boles has decided to stand again for Parliament in June after being told his cancer has gone.

Mr Boles says his cancer has been ‘eradicated’ and made his announcement to stand this morning after talking to family and friends.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced this week that a General Election will be held on June 8.

Mr Boles said in October last year that doctors had found a cancerous tumour in his head and he has since undergone several rounds of chemotherapy. He successfully battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2007.

Mr Boles said today: “I strongly support the Prime Minister’s decision to hold a general election on June 8. I believe it is in the national interest for the government to have a renewed mandate as it begins the Brexit negotiations.

“Since yesterday morning I have been talking to family and friends, as well as local Conservative supporters, about whether to offer myself as the Conservative candidate in the election. I have now decided to put myself forward and will be writing to my local Conservative association to ask them to re-adopt me as their candidate.

“Last week I completed my final treatment for non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Recent scans have shown that the cancer has been eradicated and doctors tell me I can expect to make a full recovery by the end of the summer. “Although my current state of health will prevent me from playing an energetic part in the election campaign, I am confident that if I am re-elected I will be able to resume my duties as Member of Parliament with renewed vigour within a very few months.

“Ultimately, if I am adopted as the Conservative candidate, it will be for local people to decide whether they want me to continue in the job. But I hope very much that they will give me the chance to turn the page on a testing year and re-dedicate myself to their service as their representative in Parliament.”

Mr Boles was elected into the Grantham and Stamford seat in 2010 and went on to become Planning Minister in 2012, then Minister of State for Skills and Equalities until June 2016.