UPDATE MONDAY: Health and Safety Executive investigates case after casualty trapped in machinery at Dyke

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed today (Monday) it is investigating an incident where someone was trapped in machinery at Dyke.

Few details have emerged about the incident, which saw Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from three towns called to the scene,

It’s not know whether the injured party was a man or a woman.

There are no details on the extent of their injuries and no information on the type of machine involved.

SATURDAY: Fire crews freed a casualty who was trapped in machinery at an address on Dyke Drove, Dyke, yesterday (Friday).

Crews from Bourne, Spalding and Grantham attended the incident.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say crews used small tools and manpower to free the injured person who was then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

There are no details of injuries sustained or the condition of the person trapped.

The incident happened at 10.25am.