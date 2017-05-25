Updated: A1 northbound cleared after two-car crash

Police say a road has been cleared following a two-vehicle crash earlier today (Thursday, May 25) on the A1 northbound near Wittering.

After the incident involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corse, which happened at about midday today (May 25), Cambridgeshire Police closed one lane of the A1.

Police described the incident as “a slight injury collision” but were unable to say whether anyone had been taken to hospital.

The accident caused miles of tailbacks but police say the road was cleared of debris by 3.15pm.