Uppingham Community College honoured with Challenge Award status

Uppingham Community College has been commended for giving pupils the support they need to fulfill their potential.

The school has been honoured with Challenge Award status by the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE).

NACE is a charity that exists to support teachers in providing for pupils with high abilities, whilst enabling all pupils to flourish.

Uppingham Community College is the 371st school nationally to achieve the prestigious NACE Challenge Award.

Principal Jan Turner said: “Staff support and hard work is essential for us to achieve something like this.

“The governing body and I are grateful for all the effort that our staff put in. Congratulations to all of our well-deserving students.”

NACE assessors spent a day at the school observing lessons; interviewing pupils, teachers, parents and governors; and looking at pupils’ work.

The assessors were said to be “impressed by the strong leadership and management of provision, which keeps the needs of more able learners at the forefront of the school’s work”.

NACE chief executive Hilary Lowe said: “Uppingham Community College has worked hard to win the NACE Challenge Award status.

“It has shown itself to be committed to developing a school and providing an education where all pupils are challenged to be the best they can be.”

An award ceremony was held at the school last week, attended by pupils, parents and guest of honour Dr Steven King, who is a professor of economic and social history at the University of Leicester.

He said: “This award is more than just a piece of paper – it’s there to help the students succeed in all they wish to do.

“I commend the impressive aspirations that the parents have for their children who are in school here at UCC.”

NACE provides advice, training and resources for teachers, including the NACE Challenge Award Self-Evaluation Framework – which Uppingham Community College used to review its achievements.