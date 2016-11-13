Uppingham in Bloom team gets cash boost for new garden equipment

Uppingham in Bloom has received an early Christmas present after getting £590 in the latest payout from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund.

A wide range of projects from across the area shared the festive funding boost of £1,090, with a total of £42,555 handed out to 26 good causes across 16 counties. The fund sees one per cent of the society’s trading profit invested in the community.

Uppingham in Bloom will use the money to pay for a garden store and tools. The equipment will be used to manage upkeep of a community garden that has been transformed from what was a disused allotment plot.

Pam Dalby, from Uppingham in Bloom, said: “The Community Dividend Fund is such an apt award for Uppingham in Bloom as the money will be used to improve our community garden.

“We have been trying to create a tranquil space for the whole community to use, and for allotment holders to share excess produce with residents.

“The money will pay for a picket fence to give the garden a well-kept feel, and for a storage shed for tools and watering cans so that volunteers can drop by and help in the garden at any time.”