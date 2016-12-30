Uppingham’s Eva Finnemore, 11, wins place in grand final of Open Mic UK talent show

Talented singer-songwriter Eva Finnemore is through to the grand final of a national talent competition entered by 10,000 people.

The confident 11-year-old who uses the stage name Eva Rose has already impressed the Open Mic UK judging panel made up of record industry executives with her voice, guitar playing and original material.

She is now preparing for the final, due to be held at the NEC in Birmingham on January 28.

Eva, from Uppingham, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous competitors Birdy, who won in 2008 at the age of 12 and has gone on to enjoy major chart success around the world; and Luke Friend, Sam Lavery and Emily Middlemas who went on star on The X Factor.

The Leighfield Academy Year 6 pupil said: “I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent last year and sadly didn’t make it onto TV, but a cameraman who spent a lot of time filming me asked if I had heard of Open Mic UK and the TeenStar competition.

“I decided to enter Open Mic and the first audition in Nottingham a few months ago went really well.”

Eva has since been to Birmingham for area and regional finals and is excited about performing in front of a large crowd at the grand final.

She has also recently been to Southampton to discuss career plans with music consultant Chris Grayston, who devised Open Mic UK.

Despite her obvious on-stage talent, animal-lover Eva understands how tough it can be to make a living as a musician and is working hard at school, with her ultimate ambition being to train as a veterinary surgeon.

She added: “I love performing and will carry on for as long as I can.

“It could be I could use it to help fund myself through university.”

Eva, who lives in Queen’s Road with brother Zac, seven, and parents Mel and Roger, can play the piano, guitar, recorder, ukelele, flute and French horn.

She has recently been performing with musician Howard Rose, from Melton Mowbray, who has appeared on TV talent show The Voice, reaching the live shows.

Mum Mel Finnemore said: “We are all really proud of Eva. She is really talented and has done brilliantly to get to the final of Open Mic UK.

“Whatever happens on the day, it is a great achievement just to get there.”

Open Mic UK winners get studio time at one of the country’s top recording studios, help with their first album, PR services, brand advice and access to industry contacts.

The final is always attended by record label executives and talent scouts.

See a video of Eva singing her own song, Invisible Invincible, on the Open Mic UK stage at {https://youtu.be/q6op6KdBjs8|youtu.be/q6op6KdBjs8