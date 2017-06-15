Uppingham woman completes 100k challenge wearing heels

Most people wear suitable footwear when trekking 100k - but one woman from Uppingham did it wearing high heels - after meeting famous jockey Bob Champion.

Janette Weedall took on The London 2 Brighton Challenge on Saturday, May 27 in aid of the Bob Champion Cancer Trust which conducts research into male cancers.

Janette, 49 decided to do the challenge, in which competitors either, walk, run or jog, after hearing about the charity’s work when she met former cancer sufferer, Bob at an exhibition in Corby.

Janette said: “I wanted to do something that would have a big impact for the charity.

“I Googled biggest challenges in the UK, it [the 100km] was just a long walk - I decided to up my game and do it in high heels.”

Janette, who is the sales manager at the Holiday Inn in Corby, completed the challenge with her friend Lucy Thornton, of Uppingham, who wore trainers.

Despite wearing the four inch wedge heels, provided by sponsors, Geox, Lucy said her feet were quite comfortable throughout the race.

She said: “I am really comfortable in high heels. I do my gardening in them.”

Janette said the toughest part of the challenge was running up steep hills in the South Downs for about 2km.

Janette said: “I thought there was a high profile for the female cancers but nothing for the male cancers. I did it for the boys and the girls in heels.”

For the first 50km, Janette and Lucy ran and then power walked. At the 80km mark, the pair had trekked for 14.5 hours and were ranked 232 out of 2,500.

Lucy, owner of Little Angels Nursery in Uppingham, stopped on medical advice and after resting with her for nine hours, Janette completed the final 20km in three hours 15 minutes.

They have raised more than £7,000.

Bob praised Janette for wearing heels to take part and said the cash raised will help fund the charity’s research.

He said: “I take my hat off to Janette, not only was she participating on behalf of the Trust in the London 2 Brighton Challenge, but in high heels!

“Amazing – and what a total she has raised, over £7,000, which will go directly towards funding our ongoing research projects.”

He added that without the support of people like Janette the charity would not be able to progress with its fight against an “indiscriminate disease.”

Bob has invited Janette to take part in another challenge - climbing North Yorkshire 320 metre high Roseberry Topping, three times each day over eight days - which is the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest.

The pair are planning to do the challenge later this year.

