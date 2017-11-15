Uppingham youngster wins £700 at talent shows over one weekend

Have your say

A singer songwriter won one talent show and finished third in another over one weekend.

Eva Rose Finnemore, 12, of Uppingham, won £200 for coming first in her age category in Melton’s Got Talent.

Then the following day she was third in her section at the Park Resorts Talent Show Final, in Skegness, and picked up £500.

She performed the song 501 which had written herself at both competitions.

Eva battled through qualifying rounds to win the two events.

Melanie Finnemore, her mum, said: “It was amazing and she shone out.

“The judges were saying how good her song was.”