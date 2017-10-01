Vandalised memorial bench fixed in prison

Prisoners have repaired a wooden bench which had been donated in memory of a teenager after it was vandalised.

The back of the bench on Vence Walk, in The Meadows, in Stamford, was wrenched off by vandals in June.

The bench is one of four donated to the town by the parents of a 19-year-old, called Libby, who died just before Christmas.

The rear of the seat bore the phrase ‘Some legends are told, some turn to dust or to gold, but you will remember me Libby’.

It is sited on land maintained by Stamford Town Council.

Due to the extent of the damage the cost of repairing the bench was estimated as very high.

Luckily inmates in the young offenders section of HMP Peterborough offered to do the work for free.

Mayor of Stamford, Councillor Tony Story, said: “We were delighted to receive the help and support of the male residents at HMP Peterborough to repair the cruel damage to the bench.

“The repairs will enable us to reinstate the bench and honour Libby’s memory.”

Inmates worked in the prison’s Goal Craft workshop to repair the bench.

Tutor Tony Osmond provided expert advice for the offenders.

Firstly they examined the damage to assess what needed to be done.

Due to the ferocity of the attack some parts of the seat had to be completely rebuilt.

Shashi Patel, business development manager in the young offender’s section of HMP Peterborough, was pleased to help.

He said: “Our workshops provide residents with purposeful activity, which helps with rehabilitation work to reduce re-offending.

“The poignant nature of this task made the men involved determined to do a good job and they were proud to be able to help.”

Libby’s family and the town council are grateful for the help.

No-one has been arrested for the crime.