Veterans invited to weekly breakfast club

A club set up to give veterans the chance to get together is going from strength-to-strength and more are invited to join in the fun.

Paul Flight, of Morton, started the Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club in April. He had been attending a similar club in Peterborough.

The club meets weekly at The Sugar Mill in Bourne, off the Elsea Park roundabout on Saturday mornings.

Paul said: “Since the launch, the club has become popular with many local veterans, some of whom heard of us from Facebook, some via word of mouth and some via The Local but it is difficult to reach out to some of the more elderly veterans as they don’t do the internet.

“We now average 25 people each breakfast, with our greatest number being 31 and the lowest just six.

“We have a mixture of services - Navy, Army and RAF and the mix includes some serving soldiers and sailors and an RAF Officer.

“Our youngest member is a 15 year old Army Cadet and the eldest is a 93-year-old ex RAF fireman called Len.

“It really is a great couple of hours where veterans can reminisce, catch up with old mates and have a good bit of banter.

“We recently reintroduced two RAF guys who served together over 20 years ago and never realised that the other lived in Bourne.”

He said many of the service personnel attending have seen active service in North Africa, Malaysia, Bosnia, Northern Ireland or more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Breakfast clubs have started all over the country as a chance for people to rekindle the kinds of friendships they enjoyed in uniform.

If you’re interested in attending and have a military background, contact Paul by e-mailing BVBC@mail.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/590433321121555/ for more information.

The group meets at 9.45am for tea and coffee and breakfast is usually ordered around 10am. The only cost is for the breakfast, with each attendee paying for their own. It costs around £5 for a full English and unlimited tea or coffee.