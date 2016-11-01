VIDEO: Overturned fuel tanker and chemical spill drill puts emergency crews to the test

A emergency response simulation of what would happen if a tanker carrying aviation fuel overturned on a trunk road in Cambridgeshire was carried out this afternoon, Tuesday November 1.

The exercise at RAF Alconbury and saw a mock collision between the fuel tanker and a van carrying hydrochloric acid, which had a passenger trapped inside.

Representatives from all 43 police forces, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, US Airforce, Beds and Suffolk Fire, the Health and Safety Executive, the Department of Transport and industry professionals attended.

There was also a demonstration of one of Cambridgeshire Police’s drone units.

