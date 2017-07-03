Village fete is roaring success

A summer fete in Edenham on Saturday was the “best” in its history, according to its organisers.

Edenham Extravagana at Edenham Village Hall. which took place for the third consecutive year, included music and stalls.

Edenham Summer Fete. By Lee Hellwing.

The main entertainment came in the shape of a barn dance, with music provided by Wagon Load of Monkeys.

Nikki Gunn, of organisers Steam Action, said the event was well attended, adding: “This was the biggest and best that we have had so far”

She added she wanted to thank the police and fire service for “saving the day” by providing vehicles for the event after organisers had struggled to find an emergency services vehicle to showcase,