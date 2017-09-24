Village opens doors at £280,000 centre

Darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams has opened a £280,000 sports and community centre.

He joined Craig Mitchell, the High Sheriff of Rutland, at the opening of the Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

The facility is based on Pit Lane, in Ketton, and the new clubhouse provides rooms for sports clubs to use.

There is also a function room and bar at the building which was opened on Saturday.

Ketton village fete also took place the same day with attractions round the centre.

Alison Couzens, a trustee of the committee behind the centre, said: “Lots of people came to the fete and to see the centre.

“It was a very successful day.

“We are trying to get people in to use the hall.

“People think the new building is fantastic.”

There has been a sport and community centre on the site for 40 years.

The facility had come to the end of its life and so it has been replaced.

The refurbishment of the facility began last October following a lengthy fundraising campaign.

A buy a brick campaign raised more than £14,000.

Grants were also obtained via Sport England, Ketton Parish Council and the Whitebread Trust among others.

Clubs and teams have already begun to use the centre in Ketton.

A bar is also on offer and it is open 7pm to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11.30pm Friday and 11.30am to 11.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the fete could enjoy a range of attractions including a bouncy castle, circus skills and a tombola.

Despite the poor weather the fete was well attended.

To hire the facilities contact 01780 721507 or e-mail enquires@kettonsportsandcommunitycentre.co.uk