Villagers to vote on ‘excellent’ Colsterworth Neighbourhood Plan

A plan which sets out possible future development in Colsterworth will be voted on by residents.

A group of villages in the Colsterworth area are lining up for the referendum as one of the final stages in the preparation of the Neighbourhood Plan.

An independent examiner complimented the Colsterworth and District Neighbourhood Plan for being “excellently produced and presented”, highlighting the way it tackled land use issues including the designation of local green space, protection of important views and the creation of a village hub.

Subject to minor modifications being accepted by the Neighbourhood Plan group, it should now proceed to a referendum within the Neighbourhood Plan Area (the Parishes of Colsterworth, Gunby and Stainby and North Witham), over the coming months.

The Plan can be viewed at www.southkesteven.gov.uk

More than 20 neighbourhood plans are underway across South Kesteven as communities seize the opportunity to have a greater say in planning matters. The Foston plan has recently been adopted and Skillington and Long Bennington will be going to referendum shortly.

Introduced as part of the Localism Act (2011) and the Neighbourhood Planning Regulations (2012), neighbourhood plans address issues including housing, employment, leisure, green and open spaces, transport and local infrastructure.

For further information contact 01476 406080, email planningpolicy@southkesteven.gov.uk or visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans