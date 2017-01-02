Volunteer minibus driver Peter Hubbard retires

A presentation has been made to an Age Concern volunteer who has given many years of service driving a minibus.

At a recent meeting of the committee of Age Concern in the Deepings the presentation was made to Peter Hubbard, who is retiring after many years of voluntary service to the charity.

Peter joined Age Concern in the Deepings “more years ago than I can remember” as a driver with the well-used minibus service, which takes local pensioners on day and shopping trips.

After many years of driving, Peter took over as the organiser of the service in 2006 and has been responsible for the running of the buses, bookings, the vetting of the volunteer drivers and all the legal aspects required to run this vital amenity.

Peter and his wife, Anne, are moving from Deeping to Bourne and so he felt it was time to hand back his bus keys and retire. The new organiser will be Bob Parmenter, who has been working with Peter for some time, especially on the bus bookings.

Chairman of Age Concern in the Deepings Chris Knight, thanked Peter for all his hard work and presented a gift of a leather wallet, complete with contents and a card. The team of drivers had earlier presented him with a pen, on their own behalf.

Chris also thanked Bob for taking over the service.