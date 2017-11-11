Volunteer to help with alpacas

Have your say

Volunteers are needed to lend a hand with a herd of alpacas.

Headteacher Karen Hepworth-Lavery and her journalist husband John Lavery have set up Misty Meadows Alpacas and have brought 12 alpacas to their home village of Maxey, near Market Deeping.

By design, it is a relatively small operation working with schools and offering alpaca experiences to families.

Now Misty Meadows is looking for volunteers who live in the area to get involved.

Karen said: “Alpacas are wonderfully placid and calming and more and more people are growing to love them.

“It had never before entered my head to have alpacas but I went on a walking with alpacas experience with my niece and enjoyed it so much that I was hooked.

“We bought our first alpacas just over a year ago and have added to our herd, finally being able to bring them up to Maxey just a few weeks ago.”

If you would like to be a volunteer helper, call Karen on 07909388505, or -email mistymeadows414@btinternet.com

