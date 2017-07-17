Volunteers in Deepings and Bourne gear up for Big Clean

Volunteers from Bourne and the Deepings will begin cleaning the streets of South Kesteven in August as part of a campaign to tidy the area.

Overgrown footpaths, litter, weeds, graffiti and fly-tipping are all being pinpointed by residents ahead of the Big Clean.

Individuals and groups from across the district are giving their time to the project which starts next month to help spruce up parts of their local communities and improve the cleanliness of their streets.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “People’s determination to come and help us raise the street standard is encouraging.

“We thank each and every volunteer who has come forward to help us with efforts in their part of the district when operations commence in August.

“As soon as volunteer opportunities have been finalised all will be contacted to check if they are free to join a local effort.

“But there is plenty of time for everyone to join us and come on board as a volunteer to help us on our journey in making a real environmental difference in your area.”