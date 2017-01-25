Volunteers sought for Evergreen Care Trust

Evergreen Care Trust is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles.

Roles to be filled include that of project manager to oversee the refurbishment of its newly acquired headquarters in Barnack Road, Stamford, along with a caretaker, and a health and safety officer.

A few hours of your time each month could help Evergreen raise much-needed funds or create awareness of the charity’s activities to help older people. As a volunteer you can choose to commit to regular hours, or be involved as needed.

For more information, talk to volunteer and marketing co-ordinator Rosie Maclennan on 01780 765900 or e-mail volunteer@evergreencare.org.uk