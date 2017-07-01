Volunteers uncover Stamford Spa

Volunteers uncovered a local gem on Sunday.

Thanks to the valiant work by St Peter’s Community Group and Stamford Town Council, this historic local gem is uncovered once again on the Stamford Meadows near the Anglian Water Weir.

The Stamford Spa was created in 1819 when a mineral spring was discovered and renovated in 1864 by the then Mayor John Paradise.

The town’s current mayor Tony Story was proud to continue the tradition and joined the big dig on Sunday to unearth the beautiful monument.

Although the healing waters no longer flow from the spa, it is a wonderful place to sit and relax by the River Welland, steeped in peace and history.

The path along the side of the Millstream has also been cleared by volunteers creating a beautiful walk to the spa and the volunteers are now looking to engage with third parties to dredge and restore the flow to the Millstream to create a historic and beautiful tourist attraction for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

If anyone would like to find out more or join the Millstream team of volunteers please contact Stamford town councillor Amelia Billington by e-mailing: amelia.billington@gmail.com.

l On Saturday, a group of volunteers known as Stamford Litter Pickers also collected 31 bags of rubbish - bringing the total number to 161 bags collected across just eight events.

The group also entered a float into the Parade of Floats organised by Stamford Kiwanis as part of Stamford Festival. Teaming up with Stoney Ford’s Alebulance, the group won the Special Merit award.

