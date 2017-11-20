Vow Bridal Gallery win top wedding award

The directors of Wansford-based Vow Bridal Gallery are celebrating after winning Wedding Boutique of the Year 2017 in the East Region of the English Wedding Awards.

Lisa Smith and Dave Gallagher were presented with the award at a ceremony at The Athena in Leicester in front of an audience of the best professionals in the wedding industry.

The English Wedding Awards celebrate the hard work of wedding industry professionals with nominations being put forward by members of the public.

Lisa Smith, director of Vow Bridal Gallery, said: “It’s a fabulous achievement, and it really shows how much our customers appreciate what we do for their most special day.”

It is the second year in a row the gallery has won the award and now the pair are hoping for a hat-trick!