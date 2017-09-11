Walk to a cure at Burghley House

People are being asked to pick up the pace at Walk for Parkinson’s – Burghley House on Sunday, October 1.

Walk for Parkinson’s offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in a fun and active day out, while helping the charity step ever closer to a cure.

There are a range of distances around the grounds on offer to suit everyone, including a one-mile, three-mile and a 10-mile route.

Last year, 188 people took part in the walk at Burghley House to raise an impressive £20,327 between them, and the charity hopes to boost the fundraising total even more this year.

Sky Sports presenter and champion of walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson’s himself in 2011. Dave is encouraging as many people as possible to step up at the event.

He said: “In 2016 I completed my own 200-mile Coast to Coast walk for Parkinson’s UK, it was tough but the sense of achievement when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.

“I know not everyone can walk that far, which is why our Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House, with a choice of distances, is perfect for everyone.

“2017 is going to be our most ambitious year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and at the end of the walk, a finishers medal.

The charity is hoping to raise over £400,000 from the 32 events being held across the country, so suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50.

All money raised from Walk for Parkinson’s – Burghley House will help Parkinson’s UK’s work to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route during the day.

To find out more visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkburghleyhouse, call 0207 963 9367 or e-mail: fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk