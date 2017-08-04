War memorial bench takes pride of place in Colsterworth

A commemorative bench has been unveiled in the grounds of the war memorial on Colsterworth High Street.

The bench, which shows a silhouette of soldiers beside a field of poppies, was built and donated by Chris Kennedy, who made it at his Roll and Scroll workshop on Inner Street, Grantham.

He said: “It was an honour to make. As I also live in Colsterworth, I wanted to do my bit for the village and everyone seems to really love it.”

It was the 47th war memorial bench that Chris has made since he started taking commissions for them two years ago.

Colsterworth and District parish councillor Derek Cox, who is also a veteran, is grateful for the donation.

He said: “It means a lot to us. People use it on a daily basis. Chris has both a public and patriotic spirit.

“The parish council, on behalf of the whole parish, thanks Chris and Michelle for their most generous gift.”

Chris who has owned Roll and Scroll for 18 years, also made the commemorative bench on St Peter’s Hill last year, in memory of soldier Nick Peacock, who was killed in Belfast in 1989, aged 20.

Chris added: “I get lots of requests for the benches, especially from councils across the country, Royal British Legion clubs, memorial areas and parks.”