Website helps mums make friends

Vicky Kinmond who runs The Tactical Mummy blog Photo by Lee Hellwing

Vicky Kinmond, 35, found herself isolated after moving to Braceborough from Cheltenham, in Gloucestershire, after giving birth and leaving her family and friends behind.

Depsite living with her fiance Danny Regis she struggled during the day to find adults to meet with.

So she set up The Tactical Mummy blog on Facebook in February initially to chat online to family and friends and then, when it proved popular, to anyone who logged on.

Vicky said: “It’s quite difficult moving to a new area with a new baby as you don’t know anyone. It can be isolating.

“When I first moved up here I was all alone so i set up the website.

“It started as a diary so that my family and friends could see how my baby was doing and people became interested in it and that’s how it grew.

“It now has 1,319 followers.”

The website also offers practical advice to people on raisng babies.

Vicky, a former English teacher, said: “Being a new mum can be a very difficult time as you are finding things out about motherhood for the first time.

“You get so much advice that it can be overwhelming for people.

“At the end of the day not all the advice works for each person and you need to do what works for you and your baby.

“The website also allows new mums to offer help and advice to other mums.

“We also have adult conversations on topics such as the Charlie Gard issue.”

Vicky has also set up the Tactical Parenting Facebook group which has 362 members.

Vicky said: “People like the fact that you get a personal response from someone.

“It’s a really great support network for mums.

“I am really surprised at how fast it has grown.

“I am just trying to bring mums together through the website.”

Vicky also uses the Mush website to locate other new mums who she can meet up with.

The Mush app works like a Facebook for new mums and she was keen to promote it too.

As part of her work to bring new mums together Vicky is hosting a garden party at her home on Tuesday, August 1, from 3pm.

Contact Vicky via her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thetacticalmummy/ to attend the garden party.