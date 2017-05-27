West Deeping girls sell cakes to help WaterAid

Three girls from West Deeping decided to raise money for Water Aid.
Isobel, Harrie and Poppy (pictured above) baked their own cakes and sold them at the village hall coffee morning on Saturday, raising £134. The girls were very happy that so many in the village supported the event and were pleased to raise so much for such a great cause. The event helped to promote the West Deeping Open Village event which is taking place over the weekend of June 17 and 18, when 15 gardens will be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm. Amongst the many activities planned, there will be an art exhibition in St Andrew’s Church and tea and cakes served in the village hall with all proceeds shared between the church and village hall.
Photo: Paul Bragg