Widow holds charity tea party at her home

The friends and family of a Stamford man who died in March after battling cancer came together to raise more than £1,000 for charity at a coffee morning on his birthday.

The event which raised cash for Macmillan Cancer Support was organised by Alex Sismey and held at her home in Stamford on Thursday last week.

Kind-hearted Alex organised the event as the charity helped Roger before he died and she wants to make sure it can continue to help cancer sufferers in the future.

Among those attending was Roger’s mother Dorothy Roberts and Macmillan nurse Carol Gent, who looked after him.

“There wasn’t a moment when there wasn’t somebody here. It was incredible, it was a really good day,” Alex said.

“There were friends, family, neighbours, there were just so many people.

“He would have absolutely love it, he loved people coming around the house.”

Morrisons supermarket in Stamford kindly gave Alex a £10 voucher so she could buy items such as doughnuts and cakes.

Roger, who had lung cancer, was one of the four founder trustees of the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.

In a heartwarming moment, representatives from the theatre attended the event and gave a donation of £100 to Alex.

When Roger died aged 62 he still had items to complete on a bucket he compiled after he was diagnosed with cancer .

But a determined Alex, has spent the last few months completing his list, which has seen her complete tasks such as flying in a light aircraft and going sailing at Rutland Water. And each time Alex has taken the box containing Roger’s ashes with her.

Now that his bucket list is compete, Alex will be burying Roger’s ashes at Stamford Cemetery.

Our picture above shows Alex (far right in green T-shirt) with her friends at the partyPhoto: Lee Hellwing