Wildcats rebrands Post 16 academy as Eastern School of Performing Arts

Wildcats Theatre School and Post 16 Academy, based in Stamford, has relaunched its full-time post 16 education with a fresh new name.

Eastern School of Performing Arts - or ESPA - for short has this week opened its doors to the first wave of full time Year 1 and Year 2 students. Students who attend the school study a fully funded programme of learning which includes a BTEC Level 3 extended Diploma in either musical theatre or dance. Alongside this there is GCSE English and maths retake classes with specialist tutors and a full programme of enrichment activities on offer. Students aged 18 and over can study the HNC (one year) or HND (two years) courses in performing arts - with realistic course fees and access to a third top up year for the degree.

The courses are run in partnership with New College Stamford and enable Wildcats and ESPA to deliver high quality courses that mirror that of private theatre schools across the country. Teachers are trained in many areas of the subject, many with West End, TV and film credits.

Head of Post 16 at ESPA Kelly Ann Gordon said: “We are delighted with the new name which we feel offers a real ‘grown up’ feel to the Post 16 Academy.

“We plan the year to ensure students receive the most relevant teaching for their chosen careers and include a number of events and performances locally and nationally.

“As a small theatre school we are able to offer a supportive family feeling to all students and we look forward to a busy year of working towards formal qualifications.”

There are a very limited number of places left at the Academy starting in the next two weeks.

Any student who is interested needs to call 01780 762000 for further information and to book an immediate audition.

As well as the academy, Wildcats also runs classes for younger pupils from its St Peter’s Hill base. Earlier this year, it received the business of the year award at the Mercury Business Awards.