Wildcats set to perform at Olympic Park

Wildcats students from Stamford and across the local area are this week preparing for a very special performance trip, as part of the Parallel London event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.

Parallel London is a fully accessible fun run and free family festival. There’s a 10km, 5km, 1km, 100m and the Super Sensory 1km. All ages and abilities take part and there are no cut off times. Wildcats performed at the event last year, and were asked to return providing stage performances, workshops and costumed characters for the event. This year the Streetcat Pumas will be performing a dance piece alongside dressing up as their favourite characters, meeting and greeting those taking part in the race. Alongside the Puma’s will be children who attended a week long ‘Madagascar’ summer school - who will be performing two songs from the hit show.