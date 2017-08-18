Wildlife stars set to thrill at Birdfair

Wildlife TV presenters will entertain visitors at the annual Birdfair at Rutland Water which starts today

Birdfair brings together nature lovers from 83 countries, and has raised over £4 million for vital conservation work around the world. A visit to the event is a great day (or three) out for anyone interested in birds and other wildlife.

The event runs from Friday, August 18, to Sunday, August 20, and highlights include:

l Steve Backshall will talk about his wild adventures around the world on Saturday evening

l Fascinating talks, quizzes and debates with Chris Packham, Martin Hughes Games, Nick Baker, Mark Carwardine, Mike Dilger, David Lindo, Simon King and other wildlife experts

l Hundreds of stalls selling wildlife watching equipment, art, holidays, and more

l Local food producers selling delicious treats

l A walk or cruise around Rutland Water and watch the majestic ospreys catching fish.

Birdfair founder and co-organiser Tim Appleton, who has run the event since 1989, said: “We’re expecting this year’s event to be absolutely amazing! Steve Backshall is joining us for his first Birdfair, all our favourite wildlife people are here, the programme is packed with really interesting talks and the marquees are the place to be for all your nature shopping needs.

“Recent press articles have revealed what we knew all along: watching birds and wildlife is cool! So we look forward to welcoming new birders and nature fans of all ages to the biggest celebration of wildlife in the UK and quite possibly the world.”

Each year, proceeds from Birdfair’s ticket sales are donated to international conservation work through BirdLife International, which represents wildlife charities around the world. In 2017, Birdfair’s theme is Saving Paradise in the Pacific, and the event will be raising funds for work on the French Polynesian island of Rapa Iti.

Last year’s Birdfair raised an incredible £350,000 for international conservation.

Birdfair entry tickets cover visiting the exhibition marquees and attending the talks during the day. Tickets for the cruises and evening events (an evening with Steve Backshall and the wildlife filming debate) can be bought separately. Cruises and evening events must be booked in advance through the Birdfair website, www.birdfair.org.uk